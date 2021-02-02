Wollersheim releases 3 unique spirits

Wollersheim Distillery released three unique spirits on Jan. 29 and are available at Wollersheim and online at wollersheim.com for local pick-up.

Coquard Brandy: Barrel #1225 is Wisconsin-made from Wisconsin white grape wine, distilled in copper pot stills and aged in Wisconsin oak barrels. This brandy is complex and has a delicate and floral aroma. Barrel #1225 was harvested after being aged for more than six years and was bottled at 93.4 proof. This cognac-style All Wisconsin brandy is best enjoyed neat. This spirit is available at Wollersheim with limited quantities arriving in Wisconsin stores in February.

Curiosity Collection No. 5: Round Top Rye Finished in Port Barrels is a classic, full-bodied American rye whiskey, balancing the spice of the rye with the sweetness of American oak. The grains are grown locally and then finished in emptied Wollersheim Winery Port Barrels. This recipe of 66% rye, 22% corn, and 12% malt has been aged for three years and 291 days and spent more than a year of that time inside the port barrels. This unique Wisconsin rye whiskey is great for a unique twist on rye cocktails, or for sipping. This spirit is available at Wollersheim with limited quantities arriving in Wisconsin stores in February.