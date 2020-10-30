Wollersheim releases for year named

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has half a dozen releases scheduled for Nov. 19, including the first wines of the 2020 vintage and the first single barrel releases of Rye Whiskey and Wisconsin Bourbon.
Every year on the third Thursday of November, per tradition, the world collectively celebrates Nouveau Day. In France, Beaujolais Nouveau wine is released under French law at 12:01 a.m. and the festivities are accompanied by fireworks, music, and grand celebrations.
Wollersheim’s Winemaker Philippe Coquard was born and raised in the Beaujolais region of France and the colorful tradition is woven deeply into his multi-generational winemaking family. Philippe Coquard is the 13th generation of his family to pursue winemaking and his daughter Céline, Wollersheim’s Enologist, will be the 14th generation to continue the craft. With those roots and background, the family has brought the tradition of Nouveau Day to Wisconsin with the annual release of Ruby Nouveau on the very same day each and every year.
The circumstances of 2020 have caused Wollersheim’s typical in-person celebration to be put on a hold for a year but in its place, they will host the annual Ruby Nouveau Barrel Tapping at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on Facebook live.
A breakdown of Ruby Nouveau and the other five releases scheduled.
Ruby Nouveau: Made with Maréchal Foch grapes from Wisconsin by using a whole berry fermentation method where the grapes are not crushed. The process results in a wine that tastes fresh, fruity, and has very low levels of tannins.
Eagle White: An estate-grown white made from St. Pepin and LaCrosse grapes with natural residual sweetness and characteristics of pear and lemon. A top award winner that earned 95 points, Best of Class and a Double Gold medal at the 2020 International Eastern Wine Competition in Santa Rosa, California.
Domaine Reserve: Wollersheim’s flagship red wine and is a single-field wine made from the oldest vines in the vineyard. Traditional fermentation and a year inside Oak barrels bring notes of spice, mulberry and blackberry flavors. The combination of 48-year-old vines, Maréchal Foch grapes, the steepest slope in the vineyard, and the Wisconsin terroir cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.
Prairie Blush: A Wisconsin grown wine made from Maréchal Foch grapes, a bright and fruity, semi-dry blush reminiscent of grapefruit and tart cherry. This Wisconsin blush is the recipient of numerous national awards for Best Blush.
Single Barrel Wisconsin Bourbon and Rye Whiskey: These Single Barrel Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys will all be 4-years-old or older, and bottled at the proof they come from the barrel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!