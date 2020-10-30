Wollersheim releases for year named

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has half a dozen releases scheduled for Nov. 19, including the first wines of the 2020 vintage and the first single barrel releases of Rye Whiskey and Wisconsin Bourbon.

Every year on the third Thursday of November, per tradition, the world collectively celebrates Nouveau Day. In France, Beaujolais Nouveau wine is released under French law at 12:01 a.m. and the festivities are accompanied by fireworks, music, and grand celebrations.

Wollersheim’s Winemaker Philippe Coquard was born and raised in the Beaujolais region of France and the colorful tradition is woven deeply into his multi-generational winemaking family. Philippe Coquard is the 13th generation of his family to pursue winemaking and his daughter Céline, Wollersheim’s Enologist, will be the 14th generation to continue the craft. With those roots and background, the family has brought the tradition of Nouveau Day to Wisconsin with the annual release of Ruby Nouveau on the very same day each and every year.

The circumstances of 2020 have caused Wollersheim’s typical in-person celebration to be put on a hold for a year but in its place, they will host the annual Ruby Nouveau Barrel Tapping at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on Facebook live.

A breakdown of Ruby Nouveau and the other five releases scheduled.