Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.
More than 30 expert judges evaluated more than 400 spirits from 37 states and Washington, D.C. The judging panel awarded 15 Gold medals, 104 Silver and 159 Bronze medals.
Wollersheim’s Rye Whiskey is made using rye grain grown by local Wisconsin farmers just down the road from the distillery facilities. All the grain is milled on-site, after the mash is cooked and fermented, it is sent to the column still to be distilled. The whiskey is then barreled and sent to the aging room to rest for five years or more.
Wollersheim will release another Single Barrel Rye Whiskey in the coming weeks. For more information, visit wollersheim.com.