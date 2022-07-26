 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wollersheim takes Gold

  • 0
Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.

 WOLLERSHEIM

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.

More than 30 expert judges evaluated more than 400 spirits from 37 states and Washington, D.C. The judging panel awarded 15 Gold medals, 104 Silver and 159 Bronze medals.

Wollersheim’s Rye Whiskey is made using rye grain grown by local Wisconsin farmers just down the road from the distillery facilities. All the grain is milled on-site, after the mash is cooked and fermented, it is sent to the column still to be distilled. The whiskey is then barreled and sent to the aging room to rest for five years or more.

Wollersheim will release another Single Barrel Rye Whiskey in the coming weeks. For more information, visit wollersheim.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reddy named MEC president, CEO

Reddy named MEC president, CEO

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company has appointed Jagadeesh “Jag” Reddy as president and chief executive officer and as a director of the …

Schaefer House on historic tour

Schaefer House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

PETS OF WEEK: Hank and Loki

PETS OF WEEK: Hank and Loki

Hank is a 14-month-old French spaniel, surrendered when his owner could no longer keep him. Hank can be timid at first so needs time to warm u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News