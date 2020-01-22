Wollersheim Winery and Distillery releases rare Tawny Port wine

A port celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, 7876 Highway 188, Prairie Du Sac, where a rare release of Tawny Port Wine for the first time since 2017. The next vintage of Wollersheim’s Tawny Port will not be released until at least 2024.

Tawny Port is Wollersheim’s finest wine, spending more than five years in American Oak barrels before it is bottled on site. Due to the wine’s exceptional nature and higher alcohol content, Tawny Port and other port wines can be aged for another 20 years or longer in the bottles if properly stored.

A self-guided tour is available to see how Wollersheim Port wines are made in their modern fermentation facilities and where the wine ages in barrels in the historic underground aging cellars. Along the way, enjoy tastes of the Red Port, White Port and Cedar Creek Port Rosé from their sister winery in Cedarburg.

Food will be available from the newly opened Wollersheim Bistro beginning at 11 a.m. with a performance from Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets in the historic Sugarloaf Room from noon to 3:45 p.m. The veteran performers combine forces in a power pop-rock trio, featuring tight three-part harmonies.