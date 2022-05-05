Wollersheim Winery celebrates 50 years

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is celebrating their 50 year anniversary in 2022, with new releases and an updated seasonal bistro menu.

Brandy Old Fashioned in a Can

Wollersheim’s house recipe made with its Press House Brandy, Wisconsin cherry juice, cocktail syrup, and grapefruit soda comes as a four-pack and each can contains two cocktails.

Ice Wine 2021 Vintage

Ice wine is a traditional dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine. The highly concentrated juice is pressed from the frozen grapes, and then fermented slowly to produce an intensely sweet and concentrated wine that is like liquid honey.

Bottled-in-Bond Wisconsin Bourbon Spring 2022

Wollersheim’s third batch of Bottled-in-Bond Wisconsin Bourbon was distilled in the spring of 2017 from Wisconsin-grown white corn, rye, and malted barley and then aged in custom-made, new charred Wisconsin oak barrels for more than four years.

Hillside Harvest

Co-fermented from hillside grown Wollersheim grapes and Ski Hi Fruit Farm apples. Each can is the equivalent of two glasses, or a half bottle of wine.

Coquard Family Reserve Brandy Barrel No. 1383

This brandy is distilled from Wisconsin white grapes and aged in our custom toasted, Wisconsin oak barrels for more than six years.

Wollersheim Bistro features local and seasonal fare paired with Wollersheim wine and spirits.

For more information, visit wollersheim.com.