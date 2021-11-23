Wollersheim Winery offers Festive Fridays

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery offers extended hours, from noon to 8 p.m., with Festive Fridays to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year on Dec. 3, 10, and 17, with Christmas lights and old-world charm. Each Friday will have a different theme and feature goodies for entertaining and for gift giving.

Wollersheim will offer seated wine tastings, cocktail tastings, and tours, and the Winemaker’s Dozen special on wine purchases. Reservations are available at wollersheim.com.

Dec. 3: Local Libations, the Eagle White 2021 wine will be released and the bistro will offer special pairings with a glass or try something from the new winter cocktail menu. Local coffee from John Joseph Coffee and Christmas ornaments and wheat creations from local artist Christl Lausly will be offered.

Dec. 10: Old World Christmas, features several French and other European Christmas traditions around the property and in the Bistro. The chef will offer Christmas Buche de Noel - yule log cakes - that can be pre-ordered.