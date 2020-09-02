 Skip to main content
“Women against Hate United by Love” exhibit
“Women against Hate United by Love” exhibit

“Women against Hate United by Love” exhibit

Portrait of Keisha Robinson.

 RIVER ARTS INC., Contributed

River Arts Inc. will host its first ever window exhibit viewable from the sidewalk 24/7 during the months of September and October at the downtown gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The exhibit features eight 40” by 60” canvas portraits entitled “Women against Hate United by Love.”

“Women against Hate United by Love” is a collaborative, traveling art exhibition and multi-step “anti-hate” campaign united against bigotry, intolerance and racism. Its creative building blocks are stories, powerful, tough, revealing stories told by women working to dismantle systems of injustice and oppression, and encourage humanness. It was created by artists Kelly Parks Snider, Rachael Griffin, and Leigh Garcia in collaboration with 25 women’s rights activists.

For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org/united.

