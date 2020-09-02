“Women against Hate United by Love” exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Arts Inc. will host its first ever window exhibit viewable from the sidewalk 24/7 during the months of September and October at the downtown gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The exhibit features eight 40” by 60” canvas portraits entitled “Women against Hate United by Love.”

“Women against Hate United by Love” is a collaborative, traveling art exhibition and multi-step “anti-hate” campaign united against bigotry, intolerance and racism. Its creative building blocks are stories, powerful, tough, revealing stories told by women working to dismantle systems of injustice and oppression, and encourage humanness. It was created by artists Kelly Parks Snider, Rachael Griffin, and Leigh Garcia in collaboration with 25 women’s rights activists.

For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org/united.