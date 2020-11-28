Women in Ag ‘Coffee Chats’ series scheduled (copy)

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host its second statewide online “Coffee Chat” featuring some quick self-care tips to take care of both your mind and body during the holidays. This online series runs from 10-11 a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 8, beginning on Monday, Dec. 14.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

There is no charge for the series but registration is required at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4. Once registered, an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.

The full series and speakers includes: