Women in Ag ‘Coffee Chats’ series scheduled

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its statewide online “Coffee Chat” fall/winter program at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 9. The chats will be held on the second Monday of each month from 10-11 a.m. through March 2021.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
There is no charge for the series but registration is required at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4. Once registered, an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
Jerry Apps will kick off the series as the keynote speaker on Nov. 9, with “Women in agriculture: a brief history,” returning to the pioneer days in Wisconsin and highlighting the role of women in agriculture. He will share the early role women had in the dairy industry and how that changed over the years along with some personal stories of women’s roles in agriculture during the Depression Years of the 1930s and World War II, drawing on his mother’s roles at that time.
He is a former county extension agent and presently a professor emeritus for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the UW-Madison. He works as a rural historian, full-time writer, and speaker. He is the author of more than 40 fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.
The full series and speakers includes:
Dec. 14: Putting the “Me” in Merry: Self Care Tips for the Holiday Season; speakers, Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, human development and relationship educators, UW-Madison Division of Extension. Discuss some quick self-care tips to take care of both your mind and body during the holidays.
Jan. 11, 2021: Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns; speaker, Gary Sipiorski, owner of Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC. He will focus on issues specific to farm tax returns so those listening may gain a better understanding of what to think about regarding farm tax preparation and be able to ask better questions with their tax advisor.
Feb. 8, 2021: How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check; speaker, Dr. Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison Division of Extension. Stephenson will review where the numbers on your milk check come from and what they mean to your operation.
March 8, 2021: Value Added Enterprises and Farm Diversification; speaker, Jenni Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg.
For more information, visit the Heart of the Farm at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call your local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
