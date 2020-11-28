Women in Ag ‘Coffee Chats’ series scheduled

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host its second statewide online “Coffee Chat” featuring some quick self-care tips to take care of both your mind and body during the holidays. This online series runs from 10-11 a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 8, beginning on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
There is no charge for the series but registration is required at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4. Once registered, an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
The full series and speakers includes:
Dec. 14: Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, human development and relationship educators with the University of Madison, Division of Extension. They work with families and communities to improve family well-being and community awareness in the areas of family economics, poverty awareness, health and nutrition education.
Jan. 11: Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns; Gary Sipiorski, owner of Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC.
Feb. 8: Value Added Enterprises and Farm Diversification; speaker, Jenni Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg.
March 8: How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check; speaker, Dr. Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison Division of Extension
For more information, visit the Heart of the Farm at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call your local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
