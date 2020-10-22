Women in Ag ‘Coffee Chats’ series scheduled

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its statewide online “Coffee Chat” fall/winter program at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 9. The chats will be held on the second Monday of each month from 10-11 a.m. through March 2021.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

There is no charge for the series but registration is required at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4. Once registered, an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.