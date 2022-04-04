Women’s Civic League hosts luncheon

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold its first luncheon meeting since COVID-19 on April 13 at Dino's, 2900 New Pinery Road., Portage Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m., luncheon at noon, followed by a program by Steve Jacobson, founder and CEO of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and Pardeeville native.
The lunch costs $18 and includes hot chicken salad, dinner rolls, beverage and dessert. Attendees must call, text or email Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or 4joanjacobson@gmail.com by Monday. All women are welcome.