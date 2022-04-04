 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women’s Civic League hosts luncheon

Long-standing Women's Civic League of Portage members Jeanette Witt, left, and Virginia Laing raise the flag April 1 at the Civic League House. This flag was flown over the U. S. Capitol to honor Zona Gale's 1921 Pulitzer Prize for her play, "Miss Lulu Bett."

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold its first luncheon meeting since COVID-19 on April 13 at Dino's, 2900 New Pinery Road., Portage Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m., luncheon at noon, followed by a program by Steve Jacobson, founder and CEO of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and Pardeeville native.

The lunch costs $18 and includes hot chicken salad, dinner rolls, beverage and dessert. Attendees must call, text or email Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or 4joanjacobson@gmail.com by Monday. All women are welcome.

