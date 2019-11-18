Women's Civic League rings bells

Portage Women's Civic League members Sally Lillie, left, and Linda Wendt rang bells on Nov. 15 at Walgreens for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Nineteen members participated. The money raised goes to food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, disaster relief and other social service programs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)