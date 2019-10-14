The Wauona Trail Women’s Club will host Portage American Legion Post 47 Adjutant Norm Bednarek at its monthly meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
Women in the Portage area are encouraged to attend. Reserve a spot by calling Sherry at 742-4067, Veronica at 617-9139 or Sue at 608-244-1472.
Bednarek also serves as commander of the Columbia County Council of the American Legion, on the Columbia County Veteran’s Commission and on a number of State American Legion Committees.
