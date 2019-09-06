The Portage Women's Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program, "Wisconsin American Legion Celebrates 100 Years," presented by Amber Nikolai, department adjutant for the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin. She is responsible for the overall management of the largest veterans' service organization with more than 50,000 Legionnaires and 500 posts in Wisconsin.
All women in the community are welcome. To reserve a spot, call Kathryn Crawford at 742-5262 by Sunday, Sept. 8.
