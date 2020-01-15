2020 Women’s March takes place Jan. 18

The 2020 Wisconsin March will take place in Milwaukee along with other sister marches across the country on Jan. 18. Indivisible Sauk Prairie will hold a women’s march from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sauk City Bridge, Highway 12. Indivisible Sauk Prairie and other Wisconsin progressive organizations are uniting to defend the democracy by supporting women’s issues and fighting back against voter suppression and unfair elections. In 2020, women will continue to play a pivotal role in Wisconsin and nationwide, in facing those issues head on.