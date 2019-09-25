The Juneau County Women’s Night Out starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston.
The evening begins with dinner, then visit health and wellness exhibits, participate in raffles, take part in interactive sessions, and check out area vendor offerings. A women’s health panel will focus on breast health and the 3D Mammography technology.
The event concludes with keynote speaker, Jessica Turner, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and popular lifestyle blogger, she will help women rediscover passions all while balancing the demands of careers, motherhood, and life.
Tickets are $10 and include admittance and dinner. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or at Elroy Family Medical Center, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Necedah Family Medical Center, New Lisbon Family Medical Center, Phillips HealthMart in Mauston, Raabe’s Pharmacy, or the main branch of the Bank of Mauston.
For more information on donor and sponsorship opportunities, call 608-847-1495 or visit milebluff.com.
