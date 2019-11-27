100 women turnout for art event

The Dodge County Women’s Club hosted about 100 women to the Art on the Town: Paint and Wine Night on Nov. 14. The event included art instruction, wine, and snacks. Attendees each created a winter scene on canvas to take home at the end of the evening.
