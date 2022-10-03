Women's Civic hosts meeting

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold a meeting with social hour at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon followed by program Oct. 12 at Little Italy, 2653 New Pinery Road, Portage. The meal of cheese-stuffed ravioli, salad, bread, iced tea or coffee and tiramisu is $20, not including tip.

Two speakers will be featured, Sara McChesney of Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County works with youth and caring adults to form healthy and stable relationships in our communities through mentoring and Deb Bauer of Hope House of South Central Wisconsin educates the public on domestic violence, sexual abuse, elder abuse and healthy aging.

All women are welcome. Reservations are due by Saturday to Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or 4joanjacobson@gmail.com.