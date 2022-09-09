 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's Civic League hosts meeting

  • 0

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday at NorthShore Restaurant at the Portage Golf Club, W7245 Country Club Road. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, followed by the program.

Menu includes stuffed pork tenderloin, vegetable, dinner rolls, water, coffee and dessert. Cost is $18 and includes tip. The program, "City and County Updates," features Portage Mayor Mitch Craig and Columbia County Board chair Chris Polzer.

To reserve a spot, contact Kathryn Crawford at 608-697-5262 or klcrawford64@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful b…

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She is very social, happy, loves to go for walks and has a lot of pointing instincts. She also gets alon…

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and pl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News