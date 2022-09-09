Women's Civic League hosts meeting

The Women's Civic League of Portage will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday at NorthShore Restaurant at the Portage Golf Club, W7245 Country Club Road. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, followed by the program.
Menu includes stuffed pork tenderloin, vegetable, dinner rolls, water, coffee and dessert. Cost is $18 and includes tip. The program, "City and County Updates," features Portage Mayor Mitch Craig and Columbia County Board chair Chris Polzer.
To reserve a spot, contact Kathryn Crawford at 608-697-5262 or klcrawford64@gmail.com.