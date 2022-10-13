 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrate 4-H week

  • 0
Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrate 4-H week

Wonewoc Badgers create an interactive pumpkin display to encourage people to learn more about 4-H on the Wonewoc Public Library lawn to celebrate National 4-H week, Oct. 2-8.

 JENNY BARREAU

Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrates National 4-H week on Oct. 2-8

The Wonewoc Public Library lawn is the perfect backdrop for an interactive display to encourage people to learn more about 4-H. Chris Clover invited people to have their pictures taken with the display and introduced people to 4-H with a handout.

The Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrated 4-H week with the interactive display and a carve/paint pumpkin contest on Oct. 2. These one-of-a-kind pumpkins were on display as part of the kickoff to National 4-H week, Oct. 2-8. Library patrons voted for their favorite pumpkins, Willow Fry won Best Younger Youth; Grant Miller, Best Older Youth; and Deena Degner, Best Adult; each received a $20 gift card.

Wonewoc Badgers installed new officers, Taylor Wilcox, president; Matthew Roloff, vice president; Ryan Degner, secretary; Keaton Barreau, treasurer; Tyler Roloff and Hadley Barreau, co-photographers; Charlotte Hanko, Cloverbud representative. The Badgers meet every second Sunday of the month.

People are also reading…

For more information about Juneau County 4-H, email april.martell@wisc.edu or call the University of Wisconsin-Extension office at 608-847-9329.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates…

Alumni host all school reunion

Alumni host all school reunion

Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th a…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News