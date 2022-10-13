Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrate 4-H week

Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrates National 4-H week on Oct. 2-8

The Wonewoc Public Library lawn is the perfect backdrop for an interactive display to encourage people to learn more about 4-H. Chris Clover invited people to have their pictures taken with the display and introduced people to 4-H with a handout.

The Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club celebrated 4-H week with the interactive display and a carve/paint pumpkin contest on Oct. 2. These one-of-a-kind pumpkins were on display as part of the kickoff to National 4-H week, Oct. 2-8. Library patrons voted for their favorite pumpkins, Willow Fry won Best Younger Youth; Grant Miller, Best Older Youth; and Deena Degner, Best Adult; each received a $20 gift card.

Wonewoc Badgers installed new officers, Taylor Wilcox, president; Matthew Roloff, vice president; Ryan Degner, secretary; Keaton Barreau, treasurer; Tyler Roloff and Hadley Barreau, co-photographers; Charlotte Hanko, Cloverbud representative. The Badgers meet every second Sunday of the month.

For more information about Juneau County 4-H, email april.martell@wisc.edu or call the University of Wisconsin-Extension office at 608-847-9329.