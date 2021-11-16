Wonewoc Badgers learn about showing goats

The Wonewoc Badgers held its monthly meeting on Nov. 14 at the Stillbrooks’ farm outside of Wonewoc, with a horse drawn hayride and an educational presentation about goats by Anna Roehling and Tessa Gehri.

Business discussed included the club winning the County National 4-H week display contest with its interactive display on the Wonewoc Public Library lawn; new officer training; the Turkey Trot Run on Thanksgiving Day; entering the Festival of Wreaths competition sponsored by the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation and the Dec. 11 Wonewoc Holiday Christmas Parade entry.

The next club meeting is at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.