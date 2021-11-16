 Skip to main content
Wonewoc Badgers learn about showing goats
Wonewoc Badgers learn about showing goats

Wonewoc Badgers learn about showing goats

Anna Roehling demonstrates the equipment used for showing goats to the Wonewoc Badgers on Nov. 14.

 JENNY BARREAU/Contributed

The Wonewoc Badgers held its monthly meeting on Nov. 14 at the Stillbrooks’ farm outside of Wonewoc, with a horse drawn hayride and an educational presentation about goats by Anna Roehling and Tessa Gehri.

Business discussed included the club winning the County National 4-H week display contest with its interactive display on the Wonewoc Public Library lawn; new officer training; the Turkey Trot Run on Thanksgiving Day; entering the Festival of Wreaths competition sponsored by the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation and the Dec. 11 Wonewoc Holiday Christmas Parade entry.

The next club meeting is at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

