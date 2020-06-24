Wonewoc-Center FFA receives grant

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program, awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program. Sixty-six high schools throughout Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom. Wonewoc-Center FFA is one of these organizations receiving the grant for a bovine AI training kit and cow anatomy 3D flip chart.