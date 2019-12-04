A top priority of the Wonewoc-Center School District is that all students become proficient or advanced in reading by the end of third grade. To promote reading the elementary students are rewarded each month for reading 20-minutes a day for at least four days per week. Each student keeps a reading calendar and those that meet the goal receive a treat and a coupon for a Pizza Hut personal pan pizza.
As a class, the points are added together and if they reach 500 points they get an extra 15-minute recess for a week, 1,000 points an ice cream party. Each 500 points gives the class another reward. If the class reaches 3,000 points, they get a trip to McDonalds. Last year three classes got to go to McDonalds.
This month students who met their individual goals were,
Jocelyn Benish, Madeline Burch, Landon Fassel, Shelby Fruit, Gage Garrity, Ruby Hahn, Noah Jackson, Marcus Jennings, Misty Kelley, Lauryn Kowalke, Allison Kruschke, Sawyer Miller, Madelynn Newlun, Johandry Rayo Colindres, Hallie Schmidt, and Ellena Unbehaun; kindergarten. Hadley Barreau, Chase Berndt, Triston Birdsill, Dalton Dodge, Logan Elder, Leila Escher, Michael Fry, Trevor Novy, Gracelyn Ott, Jackson Pulliam, Kersey Thompson, Tenley Van Der Wilt, Kaiden Wohlrab; first grade.
You have free articles remaining.
Marshall Bulin, Isaac Campbell, Ava Hahn, Draven Heiking, Grant Miller, Nellie Miller, Jaiden Newlun, Tessa Novy, Reece Powell, Brynleigh Saari, Lucas Waser; second grade. Abigail Barnett, Olivia Barreau, Isabella Bilek, Parker Fink, Anthony Grilley, Zoe Madsen, Avery Miller, Jake Miller, Trevor Newman, Abigail Rick, Chloe Stainbrook, Donna Toy, Joseph Voigt, Corben Weldy, Oliver Winkler, Kynsleigh Woolever; third grade.
Emmett Baker, Keaton Barreau, Ashlyn Benish, Hailey Elder, Summer Fassel, Dallas Gardner, Oliver Hanko, Maxwell Jackson, Shelby Ott, Kamryn Powell, Lily Riffey, Kendyl Rowe, and Kaylee Sprotte; fourth grade. Destiny Baker, Ava Barreau, Macey Berndt, Brandyn Bronk, Destiny Carothers, Aubri Lee, Paige Madsen, Sean McGinley, Lila Miller, Destynee Phillips, Thomas Roehling, Kingston Schmidt, Camden Thellefsen; fifth grade.
The traveling trophy went to the Kindergarten class. This trophy is given to the class that has the greatest percentage of students turning in their reading calendars. The trophy is filled with snacks, and remains with the class until the next month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)