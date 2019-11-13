The Wonewoc-Center October students of the month are Jocelyn Benish, lower elementary; Tessa Novy, lower elementary; Colton Miller, lower elementary; Kynsleigh Woolever, upper elementary; Oliver Hanko, upper elementary; Roy Amerman, middle school; Taylen Smith, middle school; Torra-Jean Hummel, high school; Hayden Gonzales, high school; Brett Mildbrand, extra- curricular and athletics; Deena Degner, extra- curricular and athletics; Tessa Gehri, vocational; Gabby Wohlrab, vocational.
