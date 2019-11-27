Wonewoc-Center students score big on state report card
Students at Wonewoc-Center excelled academically on the Wisconsin Forward Exam, Aspire and ACT. All three of these exams are used to configure the academic score for each school and the overall school district. The test is given in the spring of each school year, and results are made public in November of the following school year. Overall the district received a 75.8 score which equates to exceeds expectations and four stars.
Wonewoc-Center Elementary scored a 75.2, which puts them in the, exceeds expectations, with four stars. The elementary students scored better than the state average in English/language arts in academic achievement, school growth, and closing the gap. They scored at the state level in math achievement, school growth and closing the gap.
Wonewoc-Center Middle School scored a 79.3, which gave them a ranking of, exceeds expectations with four stars. Middle School students outscored the state average in student achievement, school growth, closing the gap in English/language arts. In math, students scored at state average in achievement and growth, but scored above the state in closing the achievement gap. The middle school outscored the state in, on-track and postsecondary readiness.
Wonewoc-Center High School scored a 70.0. They showed a remarkable improvement over last year. In English/ language arts, they scored below the state average in student achievement and math achievement. They outscored the state average in school growth and closing the gap in both English/language arts and closing the achievement gap with 87% of students on track and postsecondary ready.
