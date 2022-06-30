 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wonewoc library offers free summer concerts

The Friends of the Wonewoc Library, 305 Center St., will host free “Concerts on the Lawn” at 6:30 p.m. through summer. Bring a lawn chair.

  • July 11: Erich “Eddie” Mobley
  • July 18: TJ Moodie & Jonny Collier
  • Aug. 15: Leah Rachuj

In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the Wonewoc Legion Hall, 108 Center St.

The annual Silent Basket Auction is on through July 11. Bids will be accepted at the library during normal business hours. Bidding will close on July 11. Proceeds will assist the Friends in creating a park area in front of the library complete with cement, planters and two benches.

For more information, call 608-464-7625, email wonewoc@wrlsweb.org or visit wrlsweb.org/wonewoc.

