Wonewoc library offers free summer concerts

The Friends of the Wonewoc Library, 305 Center St., will host free “Concerts on the Lawn” at 6:30 p.m. through summer. Bring a lawn chair.

The annual Silent Basket Auction is on through July 11. Bids will be accepted at the library during normal business hours. Bidding will close on July 11. Proceeds will assist the Friends in creating a park area in front of the library complete with cement, planters and two benches.