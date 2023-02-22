Wonewoc Public Library was recognized as the 2022 Juneau County Friend of 4-H at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on Jan. 28. The award was received by Kim Dearth and Deb Danklefsen. The nomination for Wonewoc Public Library focused on its “how can we help?” attitude and ongoing ability to provide resources to 4-H members. For more information, contact April Martell, Juneau County University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension positive youth development educator, at 608-847-9329 or april.martell@wisc.edu.