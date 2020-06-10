Wonewoc library Reopens to the public

The Wonewoc Public Library, 305 Center St., Wonewoc, is now open to the public, with some safety restrictions in place. While the library is immediately reopening to normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, the staff asks that you limit your time in the building to picking out books, movies and music to take home and/or essential computer use.

The following safety precautions are in place due to COVID-19, only 10 people at a time allowed in the library, plus staff; patrons must practice social distancing by staying 6-feet from other patrons not in their immediate family; masks are available free of charge, as they should be worn while in the library; only one person is allowed in a bookshelf aisle at a time; computer use is limited to essential services. Priority will be given to patrons needing to file for unemployment, conduct job searches, etc. Videogaming is not allowed at this time to give patrons the time they need to use the computers for essential business.