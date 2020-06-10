Wonewoc library summer reading program starts June 15

The Wonewoc Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will run from June 15-July 31. All summer reading programming will be held online through live and recorded performances. Summer reading paper log sheets will be available at the library, but this year the library also is offering a new, remote option. For anyone who would like to track their reading minutes online, the library has added the Beanstack app. Visit wonewoc.beanstack.org, or download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Parents can sign up the children in their family and keep track of minutes read. Every time a child reaches the weekly goal of reading for two hours, he or she earns a badge and is prompted to visit the library to collect a prize. Teens and adults, each time a book is read, register for weekly drawings, either in person or through Beanstack.