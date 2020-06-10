Wonewoc library summer reading program starts June 15
0 comments

Wonewoc library summer reading program starts June 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Library summer reading program starts June 15

The Wonewoc Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will run from June 15-July 31. All summer reading programming will be held online through live and recorded performances. Summer reading paper log sheets will be available at the library, but this year the library also is offering a new, remote option. For anyone who would like to track their reading minutes online, the library has added the Beanstack app. Visit wonewoc.beanstack.org, or download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Parents can sign up the children in their family and keep track of minutes read. Every time a child reaches the weekly goal of reading for two hours, he or she earns a badge and is prompted to visit the library to collect a prize. Teens and adults, each time a book is read, register for weekly drawings, either in person or through Beanstack.

For more information, call 608-464-7625.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News