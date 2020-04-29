Wonewoc Public Library begins curbside delivery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wonewoc Public Library will offer curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the library, 305 Center St., Wonewoc. For now, all orders for items must be called in to the library and all materials requested must be items available on the shelves. As delivery from other libraries begins to slowly resume this will change, and holds will once again be able to be placed for interlibrary loans.

Orders for items can be called in at any time, staff will answer the call if they are available, or simply leave a voicemail message. For now, staff requests that users do not place holds through the online catalog, but users can use the catalog to see what items are available. For more information, call the library at 608-464-7625.

Library staff will practice social distancing during curbside delivery and will explain how that will work when they arrange users pickup time by phone.