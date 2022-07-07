 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wonewoc Public Library offers live performances

Wonewoc Public Library offers live performances

The Wonewoc Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” offers reading opportunities and live performances all summer long. While the reading portion of the program runs through Aug. 26, the performers will appear as listed below. The live events are free and open to the public.

  • July 12: 1 p.m., Chris Fascione—juggler/storyteller
  • July 19: 1 p.m., The Magic of Isaiah—magician/comedian
  • July 26: 1 p.m., David Landau—musician/comedian
  • Aug. 2: 1 p.m., Toby Kid—magician/comedian

The summer reading program is open to all ages and offers prizes. Paper log sheets available at the library or track reading minutes online using the Beanstack app at http://wonewoc.beanstack.org, or download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Parents can sign up their children and keep track of minutes read. Every time a child reaches the weekly goal of reading for two hours, they can visit the library to collect a prize.

For teens and adults, each time a book is finished and noted, register for weekly prize drawings, either in person at the library or through Beanstack. For more information or to register, call 608-464-7625.

