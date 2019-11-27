Wonewoc Public Library to hold holiday events with Santa

The Friends of the Wonewoc Public Library bake sale has become a holiday tradition. The sale will be held during Wonewoc’s breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the American Legion Hall, 108 Center St., Wonewoc.
Donations of baked goods from the public would be appreciated. Donated items can be dropped off between 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 6 at the Wonewoc Public Library, 305 Center St., or at the American Legion Hall, 108 Center St., and at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at American Legion Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 14, the library will hold its annual Simply Sax Concert immediately following the Wonewoc Lighted Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. In addition to the concert, Santa will be headed to the library after the parade to greet children of all ages and pose for pictures, bring a camera or phone to take photos. Free treats and hot beverages are available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)