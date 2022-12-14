 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WONEWOC STUDENTS PERFORM RECITAL

  • 0
WONEWOC STUDENTS PERFORM RECITAL

Piano students of St. Paul’s Lutheran school, Wonewoc, shared their musical selections on Dec. 3 at the Boorman House in Mauston.

 DIANNE PACL

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Millie and Tashi

PETS OF WEEK: Millie and Tashi

Millie is a 3-month-old pug/beagle/American eskimo. She is a very sweet and social pup and will probably be a small to medium size adult, base…

Holiday Movie Festival at the Al.

Holiday Movie Festival at the Al.

The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends Inc. 2022 top four holiday movie survey results are in. The 464 voters selected five movies to be shown at th…

PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

Casey is a 10.5-month-old, smaller pit mix, surrendered in June when her owner could not keep her. Sadly, she has spent the majority of her pu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News