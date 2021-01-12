Wonewoc teen competing in Shark Tank-style event

Wonewoc Center High School senior Tessa Gehri will showcase her unique caprine artificial insemination services business in front of a panel of celebrity judges to compete for a $10,000 scholarship on Jan. 28. It’s part of a Shark Tank-style competition hosted by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin sponsored by Ernst & Young at Majic Productions in Waukesha.

The event will be live-streamed and viewers can register to watch the free live event at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jaowi/event/823617.

In an effort to improve the genetic makeup of Boer goats and other caprine animals in central Wisconsin, Gehri, 17, of Wonewoc, started her own caprine artificial insemination service. After securing clients through shows and FFA connections, Gehri invested to improve equipment and hopes to expand her services in the future.

Gehri will present her business and state her case for earning the scholarship to the judges who will critique all of the contestants’ businesses, ask the entrepreneurs questions, and offer valuable feedback.

Among dozens of entries, Gehri was selected as a finalist for the scholarship based on the following criteria: charisma/hustle, business success, growth potential, and social involvement. Other considerations included the entrepreneur’s age when the business was started, special challenges faced, strategic direction, innovation, personal integrity, and leadership.