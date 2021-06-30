Working together to keep the community safe

Adams County Health & Human Services- Division of Public Health and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, city of Adams Police Department and town of Rome Police Departments are promoting bicycle, scooter, rollerblade and skateboard safety. This program, which began in 2018, aims to reward kids that are being physically active while staying safe.

While on patrol, law enforcement officers from the three agencies will “pull over” children wearing helmets and give them a “ticket” for a free treat from A-F County Market, Bucky’s Brick Oven Eatery and Papa Bear’s Mini Golf.

According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted with the Adams-Friendship Area School District, 61% of middle school students never wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. Helmets should fit properly and be well maintained, age appropriate, worn consistently and correctly and be certified for use. For more information on helmet safety, visit cdc.gov/headsup/helmets.

Free helmets are available at Adams County Health & Human Services Department in sizes toddler to extra-large youth. Call 608-339-4505 to speak to a public health staff person, pick up a helmet and be properly fitted.