Workshop for new lake monitor volunteers offered

People who are interested in getting to know their local lake can join a network of more than 1,000 volunteers who are part of the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network.

Rock River Coalition will host a hands-on workshop for new lake monitor volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18 at Tahoe Park in Beaver Dam.

The Citizen Lake Monitoring Network provides volunteers with the equipment and training needed to measure water quality on their lake. Most volunteers measure how clear or cloudy the water is using a simple device called a Secchi disk. Others record ice-on and ice-off dates or search for aquatic invasive species or native plants. Some collect water chemistry data such as temperature, dissolved oxygen, and phosphorus.

Data collected by volunteer lake monitors is used by many groups, from local lake districts and associations to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. By painting a picture of lake health, volunteer data can inform how our lakes are managed.

The first half of the workshop will introduce the lake monitoring program and provide a hands-on opportunity to learn how to measure water clarity, a simple but important way to measure water quality. The second half will focus on aquatic invasive species, including how to identify and look for them on the lake.

After the training, interested volunteers will receive supplies needed to start monitoring on their lake. For more information or register, contact Rock River Coalition at 920-541-6766 or addie@rockrivercoalition.org.