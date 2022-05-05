Workshop for new stream monitor volunteers offered

BURNETT — People who are interested in getting to know their local stream or river can join a network of more than 500 volunteers who are part of the Water Action Volunteers program.

Rock River Coalition will host a hands-on workshop for new stream monitor volunteers in Burnett, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Burnett Fireman’s Park, N8581 Front St., Burnett.

Stream monitors are a critical component of Rock River Coalition’s mission to protect clean water resources. They measure dissolved oxygen, temperature, transparency, and flow once a month from May to October, and they collect stream bugs and other critters each spring and fall. Once trained, volunteers spend 1-2 hours per month collecting stream data. Volunteers generally work in a 2-3 person team and monitor wadeable streams and rivers, often located near their home or within a short driving distance.

Training workshops are available elsewhere in the Rock River Watershed and statewide, and cover everything volunteers need to know to adopt a stream monitoring site. The data volunteers collect is entered into the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System online database. Anyone with web access can view the data in the database, which is searchable by county, stream, or site name. All equipment provided.

For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Rock River Coalition at 920-541-6766 or addie@rockrivercoalition.org. To learn more about Water Action Volunteers and the Rock River Coalition, visit wateractionvolunteers.org and rockrivercoalition.org.