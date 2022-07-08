 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workshop on pollinators offered

Micah Kloppenburg of Xerces Society will present a workshop on “The Power of Pollinators,” the connections between people, plants, and pollinators in our landscape. Scott Weber and Muffy Barrett of Bluestem Farm will present on their more than 40 years of experience restoring habitat, local native pollinators and the work of Prairie Enthusiasts. This event is free and open to the public, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at The Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Rd., Spring Green.

Any person with a qualifying disability that requires program materials to be in an accessible location or format should contact Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department at 608-355-3245 at least 48 hours in advance so that reasonable arrangements can be made to accommodate each request.

