Workshop on pollinators offered

Micah Kloppenburg of Xerces Society will present a workshop on “The Power of Pollinators,” the connections between people, plants, and pollinators in our landscape. Scott Weber and Muffy Barrett of Bluestem Farm will present on their more than 40 years of experience restoring habitat, local native pollinators and the work of Prairie Enthusiasts. This event is free and open to the public, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at The Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Rd., Spring Green.