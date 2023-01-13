Workshop on starting a business offered at Enterprise Center
On Thursday, the Portage Enterprise Center and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will hold a workshop for entrepreneurs, new start-up businesses and prospective businesses.
“So you want to start a new business...” will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Portage Enterprise Center, 1800 Kutzke Road, Conference Room 101, Portage.
Topics covered include “Is starting a business right for you?”, “Will the business affect your family obligations?”, “Is your business idea viable?”, “Importance of business planning”, “Next steps, resources and funding sources”, group discussions and personal assessments.
There is no charge to attend. Pre-register by contacting Steve Sobiek at 608-745-0038 or email steven.sobiek@portagewi.gov.