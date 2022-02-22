 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workshops offered on living with chronic pain

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Human Services and Health Department and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer “Living Well with Chronic Conditions,” a workshop that teaches people with lifelong health conditions to do just that. Participants have less pain, more energy and fewer hospitalizations.

The workshops are delivered in six two-hour weekly sessions from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6-May 11 at the health department, 199 Highway DF, Juneau. To register, call 920-386-3580.

Workshops are for adults of all ages with a chronic disease including lifelong health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and others.

