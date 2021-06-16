World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is today

There were 153 cases of elder abuse in Columbia County in 2020. Every year an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported. Research suggests that as few as one in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of authorities. For more information or to report elder abuse, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County at 608-742-9233.