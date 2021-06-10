World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Tuesday, June 15

JUNEAU — Dodge County Human Services & Health Department, PAVE, Beaver Dam Police Department, and other community partners will commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a community outreach event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. Information and services related to elder abuse, a COIVD-19 vaccine clinic, treats, chair yoga, and opportunities to win door prizes offered.

Every year an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation and experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported. In 2020, Dodge County Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit responded to 289 cases of abuse and neglect of older adults and vulnerable adults-at-risk.