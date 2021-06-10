 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Tuesday, June 15
0 Comments

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Tuesday, June 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — Dodge County Human Services & Health Department, PAVE, Beaver Dam Police Department, and other community partners will commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a community outreach event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. Information and services related to elder abuse, a COIVD-19 vaccine clinic, treats, chair yoga, and opportunities to win door prizes offered.

Every year an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation and experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported. In 2020, Dodge County Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit responded to 289 cases of abuse and neglect of older adults and vulnerable adults-at-risk.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News