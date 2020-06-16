× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Juneau County Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit investigates reports regarding Elder Abuse. Elder Abuse can be verbal, physical, neglect, emotional, sexual or financial. In 2019, there were 31 substantiated cases of Elder Abuse in Juneau County. As of June 15, APS has investigated more than 35 cases of Elder Abuse in Juneau County.

If you suspect abuse or neglect of an elder or other vulnerable adult, contact Juneau County Department of Human Services at 608-847-2400, or the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.