Wormfarm calls for artists

Wormfarm Institute seeks artists for its biennial Farm/Art DTour: a self-guided drive through 50 miles of Sauk County’s scenic, winding roads and working lands punctuated by temporary site-responsive artworks, pasture performances, roadside poetry, educational Field Notes, local food markets, and more.

Up to 10 artists will be commissioned to create original artworks for temporary outdoor installations; applications will be reviewed by a jury who will select 15 finalists; funding support ranges from $2,500-$10,000, and a travel stipend is available for finalists to do a site visit and meet with landowners. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2022. Applications can be submitted at wormfarminstitute.org/programs/farm-art-dtour/dtour-rfp.