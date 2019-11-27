Wormfarm Institute hosts info-gathering event to capture 10 years of Fermentation Fest
On Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m., Wormfarm Institute will host a public conversation to gather stories and interview subjects for a forthcoming book from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. Initially planned as a catalogue and retrospective on 10 years of Fermentation Fest, the book will feature essays, photos, interviews, and what led up to the Fest. The event will begin with a short presentation followed by a group dialogue.
Reflections from farmers who have participated in the Farm/Art DTour are sought, as well as area businesses affected. New voices are needed to speak to the connections made with the urban neighbors, along with expanded economic and cultural impacts. The book hopes to emphasize mutually beneficial exchanges among rural and urban neighbors.
Examples of contributor articles and interviews will be shared on Dec. 11, and recommendations for further interviewees and storytellers will be gathered. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary refreshments.
