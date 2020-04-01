Wormfarm Institute receives $35K Art Works grant

Wormfarm Institute has been approved for a $35,000 Art Works grant to support the Farm/Art DTour. The DTour brings together farming, conservation and the arts in ways that stimulate economic vitality of the driftless region, celebrate its unique natural and human history and involve the arts in thoughtful ways that engage the imagination and deepen a sense of place. The DTour invites thousands from rural and urban places to visit rural Sauk County in the fall of 2020, and experience the culture in agriculture.