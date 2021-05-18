Wormfarm receives Governor’s Tourism Award

Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel industry during the 2021 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism held virtually, according to a May 11 press release.
Wormfarm was recognized in the category of Arts, Culture and Heritage for its popular Farm/Art DTour event, a self-guided drive through the scenic working farmland of Sauk County punctuated by site-responsive art, roadside poetry, local food, pasture performances, and more. With social distancing already built-in, the DTour was uniquely positioned to allow visitors to support the many artists, farm stands, and small businesses in the area, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses for their excellence, dedication, and impact on Wisconsin’s travel and hospitality industry. The council recognized the DTour as a model for creative tourism experiences that educate, entertain and engage from the ground up.
“We’re surprised and delighted to win the Governor’s Tourism Award. In a year when so many events were canceled, we were thrilled to offer out-of-town visitors and Sauk County residents alike a fun, multifaceted meander through the farmlands that support us all,” said Donna Neuwirth, Wormfarm executive director.
The Farm/Art DTour has gained national and international attention and accolades as a key part of Wormfarm’s Fermentation Fest: A Live Culture Convergence. More than 18,000 people traveled the 50-mile DTour route between Plain and Sauk City over the course of the ten-day event in the fall of 2020. Attendees of the agri/cultural excursion provided an economic boost to area businesses. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the DTour supported more than 100 artists and performers and connected local farm stands, shops, restaurants, and cottage food entrepreneurs to new customers.
While the Farm/Art DTour is presented on a biennial basis, audiences can still take advantage of outdoor events this growing season through Wormfarm’s experimental program series titled Test Plots. Taking its name from the designated parts of a field used to trial new crops and growing techniques, Test Plots will present a variety of projects throughout Sauk County including disc golf, public art commissions, agricultural workshops, and musical performances. Test Plots will function as a means to experiment with new ideas and partnerships leading up to the next Farm/Art DTour planned for fall 2022. For event details and updates, visit wormfarminstitute.org.
For more information on the 2021 recipients of the Governor’s Tourism Awards, visit travelwisconsin.com.