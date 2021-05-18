Wormfarm receives Governor’s Tourism Award

Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel industry during the 2021 Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism held virtually, according to a May 11 press release.

Wormfarm was recognized in the category of Arts, Culture and Heritage for its popular Farm/Art DTour event, a self-guided drive through the scenic working farmland of Sauk County punctuated by site-responsive art, roadside poetry, local food, pasture performances, and more. With social distancing already built-in, the DTour was uniquely positioned to allow visitors to support the many artists, farm stands, and small businesses in the area, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses for their excellence, dedication, and impact on Wisconsin’s travel and hospitality industry. The council recognized the DTour as a model for creative tourism experiences that educate, entertain and engage from the ground up.

“We’re surprised and delighted to win the Governor’s Tourism Award. In a year when so many events were canceled, we were thrilled to offer out-of-town visitors and Sauk County residents alike a fun, multifaceted meander through the farmlands that support us all,” said Donna Neuwirth, Wormfarm executive director.