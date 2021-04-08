WRAP art exhibit on now

On display at the Drury Gallery in Portage Center for the Arts, is the seventh annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit, featuring the work of a dozen nonprofessional artists from throughout the state. The public can view the exhibit in person from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday in April, at 301 E. Cook St., entrance on Adams Street side. Facial coverings and capacity limits apply.

The mission of the WRAP program is to encourage the creative growth of non-professional artists in rural areas of Wisconsin. Exhibits, which are held at locations statewide, also feature a workshop component, so that participants begin to understand how individual artists differ in their techniques and approach to art making.

The Portage workshop is held virtually at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17 and features Madison based artist, creativity coach, and educator Angela Johnson, who will present an interactive session on how to move towards your goals through creative discussion, journaling and mindmapping; she will present a variety of tools to set goals that match individual learning styles with achievable action items. This virtual workshop is open to the public for a $5 fee; participants are encouraged to bring their project ideas and goals as well as a notebook, pen or pencil and markers or colored pencils to the virtual session, which will begin with a short guided visualization and meditation. If interested in participating, RSVP info@portagecenterforthearts.com to receive a Zoom link. A virtual gallery exhibit can also be viewed online at portagecenterforthearts.com.